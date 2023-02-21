Two Seas Capital LP Has $10.80 Million Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152,041 shares during the period. Arbutus Biopharma accounts for about 9.9% of Two Seas Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned approximately 3.77% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,142,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 847,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 505,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 225,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after buying an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS stock remained flat at $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,247. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Read More

