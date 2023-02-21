Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.39. Tuya shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 98,817 shares trading hands.

Tuya Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $4,588,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 269,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 698,660 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

