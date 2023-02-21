Truist Financial Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $43.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s previous close.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. 81,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

