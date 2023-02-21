Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $22.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $85,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 50.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $921.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.32%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

