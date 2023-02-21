Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading Down 10.3%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 109,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 384,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Down 12.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $576,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.