Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Holdings Lowered by Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 45,269 shares during the period. Transocean comprises about 6.5% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.31% of Transocean worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

