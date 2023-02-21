Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.71

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.71 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 9840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Transcat Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $673.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $174,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Transcat by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

