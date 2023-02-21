Traders Buy High Volume of Starwood Property Trust Put Options (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,845 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 634% compared to the average volume of 2,295 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,203. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

