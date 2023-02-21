TPI Composites (TPIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.79. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPI Composites Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

