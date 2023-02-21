TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Up 3.7 %

TOWN opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

