Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,250 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

