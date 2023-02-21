Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

