Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases Shares of 317 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $207,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $748.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $734.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $711.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

