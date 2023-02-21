Tower Bridge Advisors Has $443,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

