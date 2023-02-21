Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

