Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$100.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$92.87 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$106.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.90. The firm has a market cap of C$169.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

