Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toll Brothers also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00 to $9.00 EPS.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.