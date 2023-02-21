Threshold (T) Trading Up 8% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $417.84 million and approximately $41.55 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00213739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,613.65 or 1.00036634 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,496,404,197.817778 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0439562 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $41,088,318.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

