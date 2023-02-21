Theta Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.53 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $364.18 million and $16.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00082574 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00057611 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010745 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028646 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001148 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003923 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001756 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,038,378,275 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
