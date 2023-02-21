The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,606 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.7% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,963,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,448 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 84,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

DIS traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.29. 2,740,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,625,977. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $150.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

