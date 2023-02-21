The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 55,125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

