The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $17.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.20. 2,793,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,630. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

