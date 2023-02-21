The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.22 and a 200-day moving average of $306.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

