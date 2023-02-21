The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.09

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.28. The company has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

