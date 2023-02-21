The Graph (GRT) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $172.48 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00420486 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.06 or 0.27857468 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000153 BTC.

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,590,304,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,818,468,726 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

