The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.05 on April 4th

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance

The Brunner Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($13.07) on Tuesday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 888 ($10.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of £463.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,546.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,044.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,006.54.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

About The Brunner Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.