Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

