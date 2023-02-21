Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 253.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,612 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,914,781. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $648.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.