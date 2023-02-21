Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 248.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $203.17. 66,763,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,294,297. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28. The stock has a market cap of $642.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.