Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 79,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,475. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

