TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 175,000 TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TH International in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

TH International Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCHW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 42,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. TH International Limited has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.78.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

