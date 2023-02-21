Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.