Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,372 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,995,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 806,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 785,003 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

