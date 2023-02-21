Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

