Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $8.398 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -405.31%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.