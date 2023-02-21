Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 304 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

