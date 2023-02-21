Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

