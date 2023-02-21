Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $207,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.