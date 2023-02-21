Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 305.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20,520.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

