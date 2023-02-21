Tellor Trading Up 24.5% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Tellor has a market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $19.15 or 0.00076865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
