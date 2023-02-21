Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives $0.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.19.

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.23) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. New Street Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.64.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.