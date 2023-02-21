TD Securities Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

