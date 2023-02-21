Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,066 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.97.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Target Dividend Announcement

NYSE TGT opened at $173.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.