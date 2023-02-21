Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading 2.8% Higher

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.31). 8,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 4,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.22).

Tandem Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.02 million, a P/E ratio of 597.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.42.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Further Reading

