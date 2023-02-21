T-mac DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00004758 BTC on popular exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $24,470.77 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 1.18743682 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,791.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

