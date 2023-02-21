Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Boosted by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $3,489,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 682,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,181. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

