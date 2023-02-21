Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Boosted by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $3,489,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 682,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,181. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.