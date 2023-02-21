SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.18.

Shares of SIVB opened at $292.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.76 and a 200-day moving average of $300.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $627.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

