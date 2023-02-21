Susquehanna Raises Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $10.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 2.98. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.63 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

