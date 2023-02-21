Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Sunrun Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

