Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Acquired by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $28,113.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

